Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in a £12 million deal that marks the first completed transfer under their new Saudi owners.

A new era has been ushered in at St James' Park in October 2021 after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased the controlling stake in the club in a £305m ($413m) takeover.

Newcastle have since been linked with top players from across Europe's major leagues, and Trippier has now become the first to join after signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

What has been said?

Trippier told the club website: "I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I am really pleased to welcome Kieran. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.

"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.

"I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."

Trippier returns to the Premier League

Trippier initially began his career at Manchester City in 2009, where he spent three years before joining Burnley.

Tottenham snapped the right-back up from the Clarets in 2015 and he went on to help the club emerge as top-four regulars and Champions League finalists, attracting the attention of Atletico in the process.

Trippier moved to Wanda Metropolitano in the summer of 2019 and made 83 appearances for the Spanish giants in total, while playing a key role in their run to the Liga title last season.

Newcastle supporters will hope that the 31-year-old's experience can help Howe's side pull clear of the relegation zone in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign as they currently sit in 19th place, two points adrift from safety.

Who else could Newcastle sign?

Trippier's arrival is expected to be the start of a major squad overhaul at Newcastle, with Burnley's James Tarkowski being mooted as their next priority target.

Howe is then expected to dip into the market for a new central midfielder, while fresh forward reinforcements are also being sought now that Callum Wilson has been sidelined through serious injury.

Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic, Inter striker Edin Dzeko and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among those being linked with moves to St James' Park, but it remains to be seen how many players will choose to follow Trippier to Tyneside before the winter window closes.

