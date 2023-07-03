Newcastle complete club-record £60m transfer for Sandro Tonali as midfielder joins from AC Milan on five-year deal

Newcastle have announced the arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a deal that runs until 2028.

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle have completed a deal for Tonali and announced the midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2028. The Magpies are thought to have paid around €70 million (£60m/$76m) to land the 23-year-old from Milan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tonali arrives as a marquee addition to Howe's midfielder after a season where Newcastle secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for the 2023-24 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career," he told the club's official website. "I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Howe has spoken of his delight at being able to add the Italy international to his squad at St James' Park.

"He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us," he said. "At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country. But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead."

WHAT NEXT? Tonali will now link up with his new team-mates ahead of the new campaign. Newcastle's first game of the season is against Aston Villa at St James' Park.