Newcastle Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Newcastle get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign up and running with a home fixture against West Ham.
Steve Bruce's side then make the trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, before a home clash with Southampton and then an away meeting with Manchester United.
The Toon Army will also face the Red Devils in the traditional Boxing Day clash on December 26 at St James' Park, while their New Year's Day match sees them meet Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.
Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League table last season and will undoubtedly have the primary aim of avoiding a relegation battle in the 2021-22 campaign.
They will hope to be well clear of the drop zone by the end of the season, when Bruce's men will have consecutive league fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.
The final fixture of Newcastle's season will see them travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.
Newcastle Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v West Ham United
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Newcastle United
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Newcastle United
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leeds United
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Newcastle United
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Chelsea
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Newcastle United
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brentford
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Newcastle United v Norwich City
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Burnley
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Newcastle United
|15/12/2021
|20:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester City
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester United
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Newcastle United
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle United
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Watford
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Newcastle United
|09/02/2022
|19:45
|Newcastle United v Everton
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Newcastle United
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Newcastle United
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle United
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leicester City
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Newcastle United
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Newcastle United
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Burnley v Newcastle United