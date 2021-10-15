Newcastle United have taken the unusual step of confirming that manager Steve Bruce will remain in charge of the club for their weekend game against Tottenham.

Following the takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Bruce has been under intense pressure with much speculation that he would be removed from his position as manager.

However the new owners have now confirmed that Bruce will still be in charge for the weekend's fixture - which will be his 1,000th game as a professional manager.

What has been said?

Amanda Staveley, one of the Newcastle board of directors and major public faces of the Saudi takeover, told the club website: "We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team."

Bruce's position

Hired by previous owner Mike Ashley in summer 2019, Bruce has proved largely unpopular with Newcastle fans due to his replacing well-regarded former manager Rafael Benitez, as well as underwhelming results and negative tactics.

It had been expected that the new owners would bring in their own manager following the completion of the long-awaited takeover last week, with several major names linked to the job, however Bruce will get at least one more game in charge of his home-town club.

His long-term future is much more uncertain however, with Newcastle sat second bottom of the Premier League table on just three points, having failed to win any of their opening seven league matches.

