Newcastle co-owner Staveley: We had the opportunity to buy Chelsea

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has revealed that the club's Saudi-backed investors "had the opportunity" to buy Chelsea in the past.

Staveley led the successful £300 million ($400m) takeover of Newcastle through her PCP Capital Partners firm last October.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought an 80 per cent share of the club, and Staveley claims that they chose the Magpies instead of Chelsea.

What's been said?

Blues owner Roman Abramovich has now officially put the club up for sale amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inviting bids in the region of £2.6 billion.

Staveley said that Newcastle's Saudi owners, who are reportedly worth over £300 billion, could have tried to purchase Chelsea at an earlier date while speaking at a Financial Times live press conference on Thursday.

"We had the opportunity to look at Chelsea - a wonderful club - but there was only one club for us and there will only be one club for us," she said.

Staveley on Abramovich

Abramovich is reportedly set to face sanctions due to the conflict in Ukraine, given his status as one of the richest people in Russia and his past links with President Vladimir Putin.

Staveley feels it is unfair that the 55-year-old's 19-year association with Chelsea must come to an end because of circumstances completely beyond his control, but appreciates that the seriousness of the situation calls for drastic measures.

"I'm really sad today that someone is going to have their football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone," she said when quizzed on Abramovich putting the Blues up for sale.

"I don't think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."

