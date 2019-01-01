New Wazito players can't handle unrealistic expectations - Selebwa

The former AFC Leopards coach is adamant the rookies could have used the same players who led them to the top tier

Shabana FC coach Gilbert Selebwa believes Wazito FC made a mistake by going for stars in their bid to have an immediate impact in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

The Fred Ambani led side have struggled to register a win in their first three games, drawing 1-1 with before registering another goalless draw against . Last weekend, the 2018/19 NSL champions suffered a 1-0 loss against AFC .

The experienced tactician feels the promoted side made a huge mistake to let go of the players who had helped the team get promotion to the top tier.

"[Wazito] went for stars, people who have already made a name in football and it was their first mistake," Selebwa told Goal on Tuesday.

"Secondly, overhauling the team which had won the promotion battle was another mistake. Continuity is key in any football team and letting go of the players who had done the donkey work was a bad idea."

Selebwa believes the pressure by the fans as well as the management to win their maiden league title is taking a toll on the players.

"A lot was expected from the team, the objective of winning the league is not realistic and the pressure by the big boss [Ricardo Badoer] is not helping at all. In this environment, the players cannot grind positive results for the team because of the pressure placed on their shoulders," the coach concluded.

Wazito will play in their next KPL assignment.