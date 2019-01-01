New Star coach Gerald Mbimi warns Gor Mahia to be ready for a tough return leg

K’Ogalo will now need a draw of any kind in the return leg to sail to the group stages of the competition for the second season

New Stars head coach Gerald Mbimi says he is going to prepare well for the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup against Gor Mahia.

The Cameroonian side fell 2-1 against the Kenyan Premier League champions and will need a 1-0 win to progress to the Group stages of the competition. The tactician has also admitted that his charges never played as expected but will correct the mistakes before the return leg set for Douala.

“I have to commend Gor Mahia for playing well, they are a good team with or without the ball. But again, I am not impressed with my team, we did not play well this afternoon for some reasons I do not know. But it is obvious we will need good result in the return leg to progress.

“It is going to be tough but we will prepare well and ensure we rectify mistakes that we made,” Mbimi told Goal.com.

