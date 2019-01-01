New Sony Sugar players will play important roles in future - Nandwa

The new Sugar Millers coach believes the team will get better once the new players settle in their new roles

head coach James Nandwa is confident of better performance from his side after suffering a 3-0 defeat to in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener.

Enock Agwanda, Stephen Waruru and Dennis Odhiambo were on target for the visitors, and Nandwa hopes Sony Sugar will be able to post better results once their new players start featuring.

Shaban Odhoji, Timothy Luda, Collins Okumu, Humphrey Okoti, Yusuf Mohamed, and Brandon Obiero are the players who the Sugar Millers signed but could not feature in the league opening assignment since their registration is yet to be completed.

“We missed some new players who I think would have been very important for us in the game,” Nandwa told reporters.

“They could not help because we signed them late and were registered late also.”

Nandwa added that there is still room for his players to improve before visiting in their next match on September 14 at Sudi Stadium.

“When we shall have them [the new players], I think our performance will improve and we are lucky we still have another two weeks to prepare for our next match,” he continued.

“Hopefully, things will work our way as we move forward.”

Meanwhile, KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor was satisfied after the season's first win at Awendo Stadium, although he cautioned his team not to rest on their laurels.

“As I had noted before, our main aim was to pick the first season win and I think this should act as a motivating factor in our next assignments,” Oduor told Goal.

“There are aspects we have to work on as we also hope to challenge for the title but the main thing, for now, is improving on areas we should.”

KCB will host Kisumu All-Stars at Kenyatta Stadium on September 14.