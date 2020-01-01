'New signings have no guaranteed slots at KCCA FC' - Mutebi

The Kasasiro boys will open their 2020/21 campaign with a game away to Bright Stars

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated the new signings will not be immediately drafted into the first team.

The 13-time champions brought on board 11 new players in their bid to reclaim the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title after losing it to Vipers in the abandoned 2019/20 season. The former Cranes coach has explained the new players will have to fight for their positions in the team.

"I am pleased that the new players have already assimilated in the way we play and obviously by signing them we knew that they were the right players given what we play," Mutebi said ahead of the new season.

"And you will find out that most of the new recruits are not going to be starters, they are just going to offer competition and when they make their case then they will play.

"On a large note, the players that were here last season are the ones that are going to play but obviously Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, Samson Kigozi, Juma Balinya, and Brian Aheebwa - those ones must start."

The Kasasiro Boys will kick-off their campaign on Thursday away to Bright Stars. However, they will have to do without assistant captain Julius Poloto, John Revita, Gift Ali, and Moses Aliro.

"Bright Stars have always given us problems and I know they will again give us a headache on Thursday, but this time around we believe that we have enough in our armoury to negotiate and try to win that match," Mutebi added.

Last season, Bright Stars managed to hold the Garbage Collectors 1-1 away at Lugogo Stadium before claiming a 2-1 league win at home.

KCCA FC went on to finish the season in second position with 50 points, four less than the Venoms.

KCCA FC 2020/21 Squad:

Mwirusi Ali Ramadhan, Kato Samuel Nemeyimana, Musana Hassan, Musa Ramathan, Revita John, Mazengo Loro Stefano, Gift Ali Abubakar, Ayella Dominic, Aheebwa Brian, Balinya Juma, Kigozi Samson Andrew, Kawooya Andrew, Magambo Peter, Anaku Sadat Happy. Mugume Ashraf, Achai Herbert, Keziron Kizito, Lwanga Charles, Sserwadda Steven, Anukani Bright, Ssenyonjo Samuel, Poloto Julius, Bukenya Joseph Kizza, Lukwago Charles, Iguma Denis, Aliro Moses Okabo, Kalanzi Moses, Obenchan Fillbert, Matovu Hassan Muyomba, and Kafumbe Joseph.