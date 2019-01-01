New players may take long to gel at Gor Mahia - Okoth

The forward believes the KPL champions might take time before they click as a team this season

Former striker Ronald Okoth believes the club might struggle after they recruited 17 new players for the 2019/20 season.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions signed 11 players including Dickson Ambundo, David Mapigano, Elvis Ronack, Tobias Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Dennis Oalo, Kennedy Agogo, Francis Afriyie, Yikpe Gnamian, and Abdalla Shira.

The Green Army then promoted another six players from their youth team - Caleb Omondi, Alphonce Ombija, Lloyd Khavuchi, Godfrey Ombijo, Richdonald Bolo, and Samuel Osok.

Okoth believes the team might struggle to get the much-needed rhythm in the 2019/20 season.

“Gor Mahia have just recruited 17 players and for sure it will take time for them to gel and click as they would want,” Okoth told Goal.

“Other teams should take advantage of it [Gor Mahia's probable inability to click fast] and seriously challenge them in order to have a good and competitive local league this season.”

Okoth, who turns out for , also admitted his current club might struggle given the exit of players who were key last season.

Umaru Kasumba, Dennis Odhiambo, Justin Ndikumana, Justin Mico, Pistone Mutamba, Cliff Kasuti and Stephen Waruru ditched Batoto ba Mungu in the ongoing transfer window to join other KPL clubs.

Only Kasumba and Mico left the country to join Zesco United of Zambia and Police FC of Rwanda, respectively.

“It will be hard for Sofapaka in a way to fill those voids left because the likes of [Umaru] Kasumba were very key players for the team and when such players move, a team may find it hard to have the flow they were used to,” he added.

Article continues below

Sofapaka will be in action on Friday against Posta at Narok Stadium as the new season opens with two matches.

The other match will see host at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.