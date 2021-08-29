New Man Utd signing Ronaldo likes talk of him being too old, Solskjaer says

The 36-year-old is set to complete a move back to Old Trafford and the coach is excited to welcome him into the squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Cristiano Ronaldo will be motivated by talk that he's too old after making his Manchester United return.

United made the shock announcement that they have reached an agreement to sign the 36-year-old from Juventus on Friday , despite rivals Manchester City looking like the favourites to land him until then.

The signing has not yet been finalised, however, and United boss Solskjaer is eager to welcome him to the squad once the paperwork goes through.

What has been said?

"Hopefully we can get the paperwork sorted and announce it. He is a great player, a great human being," Solskjaer told Sky Sports before his side's Premier League match against Wolves.

"I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different.

"I think everyone is looking forward to having Cristiano in, the paperwork done and to work with him.

"I think it just adds more confidence and belief in what we're doing, what we're building. We've gradually improved, signed younger players, we've signed Jadon [Sancho], who's also a young player, Raphael [Varane] who's so experienced and won everything.

"Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he's done in his career. We know he's a more experienced player than when he was here last time, he's evolved and had an unbelievable career.

"I'm sure he likes all the talk about him being too old, make it personal and he'll show what he can do."

What can Man Utd expect from Ronaldo?

The Red Devils are set to welcome back a figure who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances across all competitions in his first spell at the club.

The 36-year-old helped United win three Premier League crowns and the Champions League before his departure to Real Madrid in 2009.

Article continues below

But since then he has gone from strength to strength, winning two league titles in Spain and lifting the Champions League trophy a further four times.

At Juventus, Ronaldo won Serie A twice and was the league's top scorer last season with 29 goals despite the Bianconeri finishing fourth in the table.

Further reading