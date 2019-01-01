New Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack impressed by Joash Onyango

The new coach is satisfied with what he has seen from the defender even before managing a single game

defender Joash Onyango has already impressed new coach Steven Polack on the first day of his tenure in charge of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Polack watched as the Green Army defeated National Super League side Police FC 3-1 in a friendly match where Onyango was the captain. He also admitted to having watched his performance in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier for against last weekend.

"The captain [Joash Onyango] who plays at centre half for the national team did well as I have watched him last week on the internet [against Tanzania]," Polack told reporters during his unveiling ceremony in Nairobi on Thursday.

"Others were also okay but are still young and the good thing is that they can learn that is if they want to. If any player does not want to learn I will not bother much as we only want people who want to be better players."

Polack was unveiled as Hassan Oktay's successor and is expected to lead the team in the Caf preliminary tie against Aigle Noir of Burundi.

Since the departure of Harun Shakava, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo and the expected move by Hashim Sempala, Onyango is one of the most experienced players at Gor Mahia and will be expected to offer leadership as the club competes in the Champions League and look to defend their KPL title.