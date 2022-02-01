New Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier has promised to bring a German mentality to the club.

The European nation is known for its discipline and hard work in football along with nurturing younger talent, which has been a successful strategy for them locally and internationally for a number of years.

The former Harambee Stars technical director has further stated he will be willing to work with young players and guide them to victory.

The 59-year-old also spoke of how it is the technical bench's responsibility to ensure the fans and community at large are happy.

What did the new coach say?

"I am very happy for this opportunity to coach Gor Mahia, I am aware it is a club with tradition and football history," Spier told GOAL.

"I also know the fifth place they are in [on the table] does not reflect the ambition of the club. As the technical bench, we will try our best...

"I know it is a young team but this is a situation we can resolve, try to push the young players, and get immediate results.



"We are responsible for our fans and community so we have to respect and make them happy. I can assure them that we will play attractive football, and we will do our best.

"It will be good tactical training with good motivation but the attitude of the players will create a big impact.

"This is not my first time in Kenya, I was here from 2016 to 2018 and I'm aware of the situation. It will be tough since we have good teams but we will overcome.

"Being from Germany, I hope I can bring some discipline and German mentality to the team.

"I like working with young players and I can promote the deserving ones who can be good for the national team and can become champions with Gor Mahia."

Spier has previously worked in Rwanda as coach of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) as well as the Rwandan national women’s football team.

The tactician could be in charge of K’Ogalo when they take on Posta Rangers on Sunday.