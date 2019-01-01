'New Eto'o' Moukoko flattered by Low's interest for Germany

The 14-year old is thrilled to see the Germany senior team manager keep tabs on his development

Under-19 sensation Youssoufa Moukoko is pleased to have coach Joachim Low make comments about his progress.

At just 14-years of age, the Yaounde-born forward is making waves at BVB's youth team, scoring goals faster and more consistently than anyone else.

"I've already asked Michael Skibbe [about Moukoko]," Low told Sportbuzzer.

"Everyone involved would do well to wait for his development in peace."

In response to Low's comments, Moukoko wrote on his Instagram.

"It is of course very nice to hear something like that and it makes you very proud, but it is still a long way."

"Everything is possible."

Still far away from playing for the senior Dortmund squad, Moukoko will be in action for the Under-19 squad when Die Borussen square up against 04 Under-19 on October 20.