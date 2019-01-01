New Bayern signing Pavard believes he is joining the ‘best club in the world’

The France international will join the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season and cannot wait to get going in Munich

Benjamin Pavard has stated he believes he will join the best club in the world when he signs for Bayern Munich next summer.

It was announced last month that the 22-year-old will be moving to the reigning Bundesliga champions at the end of the current campaign.

Pavard even revealed it was during a trip to Bayern with his current employers Stuttgart, that he decided he wanted to join the five-time European champions.

"I had a key moment, when I stood with Stuttgart in the Allianz Arena tunnel last season,” he told German outlet Bild.

“I saw the Bayern players sitting next to me and felt the atmosphere, I knew: ‘I want to play there someday’.”

The centre-back was linked with a host of clubs last month but opted to remain in German.

"The change was not a question of money for me. I love Germany, the mentality, the Bundesliga,” Pavard said.

“That’s why I really wanted to stay here. When FC Bayern's offer came, I did not have to think for a second.

“Bayern is for me the best club in the world. I want to continue the history of this club, win many titles there. Bayern can definitely win the Champions League,” he added.

Pavard was something of an unknown quantity outside of Germany before last summer, but his excellent performances for France at the World Cup mean he has become much more of a household name.

During Les Bleus march towards becoming world champions, the youngster played mainly at right-back, compared to his usual role in the middle of a back four. However, Pavard has claimed he does not care where on the pitch he is playing.

“I like to play as a centre-back, but if the coach sees me right behind or six, that will not be a problem for me, I'll adapt,” he said.

Before Pavard links up with his new team-mates he has more pressing issues to deal with. Stuttgart are currently 16th and are just three points above the relegation zone, and the outgoing defender has denied claims that he is less concerned about his current club’s plight given that he will not be there to deal with the consequences should they go down.

“I have always been honest with Stuttgart, I have not played any games, I will sacrifice myself for VfB until the last day so we can stay in the Bundesliga.”