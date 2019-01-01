New Barca signing De Jong has the talent to shine at Camp Nou, says Krul

The youngster has been crucial to his team's Champions League run this season, emerging as one of the continent's hottest prospects in the process

Former and star Ruud Krul has backed Frenkie de Jong to excel at , while suggesting that another Ajax wonderkid could be perfectly suited for .

The Eredivisie giants have been a revelation in the this season, knocking out holders to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Young duo De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt have been crucial to that run, while their talents have not gone unnoticed elsewhere in Europe.

Midfielder De Jong has already agreed a transfer to Barcelona this summer, with Ajax set for a €75 million (£65m/$85m) windfall initially as well as the promise of further bonuses and incentives tied to performance.

Camp Nou certainly presents a step up in intensity for the 21-year-old Netherlands international, but Krul has faith that he can take the pressure in his stride.

"What I already know is that Barca will bring much to him. He will learn and progress. He has not yet reached his full potential, and he is able to raise his level a little more," Krul explained to Goal.

"During the first six months at Barcelona, he will have to adapt to the Barca system. But he has the talent to succeed there.

"Maybe not immediately, because there will also be a new lifestyle and new habits that differ from what he knows in the Netherlands. There will be a lot of changes in the same time.

"It will not be easy, but he has everything to be a good Barca player."



De Ligt, 19, has also come under the spotlight for his impressive displays at the heart of the Ajax defence.

Barca and Real Madrid are among a gaggle of top clubs linked with his services; but Krul sees him more suited to and Juventus - and believes he can get even better.

"It is true that he is still young. Young people always make mistakes, but they learn and do not reproduce them a second time," he added.

"He will become more mature over the years, and master his position more and more. He will still improve a lot.

"For me, he is a good guy and a good player. He is well balanced (in his life) and has a good mentality. He has a big future.

"To improve defensively and tactically, I am sure that the Italian championship is better. But on the other hand, Barca's style of play will be familiar to him because it resembles that of Ajax."

De Ligt and Ajax will have the opportunity to see first-hand how they handle Juventus when the teams clash in the Champions League last eight, with the first leg taking place in Amsterdam on April 10.