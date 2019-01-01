New AFC Leopards winger Paul Were cleared to make debut against Posta Rangers

Ingwe are looking to keep their fine run of form going when they host the Mailmen in a KPL match on Thursday

New AFC winger Paul Were is set to make his debut when Ingwe take on Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

The Harambee Stars attacker has not been involved since signing for the 13-time league champions in the just-concluded transfer window because he had not received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Greek club Trikala.

However, according to the club’s Football Operations Manager Tom Juma, they have finally received the ITC and the player is now available to start against the Mailmen in the match to be played in Machakos.

“Paul Were is free to play for us now, he has finally been cleared. The problem, as I said earlier, was with his ITC but that is not the case anymore because we received the same on Wednesday," Juma told Goal in an interview.

"Now it is up to the coach to decide whether he will field him or not against ."

Juma is also expecting AFC Leopards to put up a good fight against Posta Rangers.

“We want to continue winning and moving up the table. I know Posta Rangers is a very good team but I do not see them stopping us; we have enough quality to help us win the league match," he added

The match will kick-off at 11:00 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.