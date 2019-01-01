Neville takes aim at De Gea, Pogba & four other Man Utd stars letting Solskjaer down

The former Red Devils defender believes all of those in the attacking department at Old Trafford are struggling, along with a usually reliable keeper

Paul Pogba and David de Gea are among the six players that are performing way below their best for , according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have seen a positive opening to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as manager make way for a run of six defeats in their last eight games across all competitions.

The most recent setback was suffered away at , with the Toffees inflicting a humbling 4-0 loss on out-of-sorts Premier League rivals.

United have faced plenty of criticism on the back of an abject showing at Goodison Park, with Neville branding their performance "rancid".

The former Red Devils defender has now suggested that too many leading men have allowed their standards to dip, with the attacking and goalkeeping departments needing to offer more.

Neville told Sky Sports: “There are five forwards at that club – Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba – who is nearer to the front.

“Star players, those five, they can be the best in their position, but all of them in this moment in time are well below their standard.

“Alexis Sanchez… I don’t know what’s happened to him.

“Marcus Rashford, this couple of weeks, has been nowhere near [his best].

“I went to both games. Marcus looks off it at the moment. Whether he’s carrying an injury, something’s not right, or the season has caught up with him.

“Romelu Lukaku – he doesn’t turn up in a big game. That’s been levelled at him for a number of years now.

“Paul Pogba looks like he’s back to the Paul Pogba that was playing under Jose Mourinho, even though he’s been outstanding for the past three months.

“And Martial, he’s just come back from injury, but he looks like he’s back in that sort of ambling mood again.

“De Gea looks nothing like he was, he looks distracted.

“You’ve got contract talks that are going on between five or six players, which is distracting at this time.”

De Gea and Rashford are among those to have seen fresh terms mooted at Old Trafford, while Martial recently committed to an extended deal.

Pogba, meanwhile, is seeing his future called into question amid talk of interest from Real Madrid, while Sanchez and Lukaku have also been linked with summer moves away from Manchester.