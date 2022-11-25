'Never been a Ronaldo fan, always go for Messi' - John Obi Mikel slams Portugal forward over Manchester United exit

Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel has explained why he is a fan of Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and not Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Nigeria captain picks Messi over Ronaldo

Describes Ronaldo's Man United exit as horrible

Both legends in Qatar playing probably their last World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old Ronaldo is currently a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United.

The 35-year-old Mikel, who played for a host of clubs in Europe, most significantly Chelsea, has picked his favourite between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and explained why he doesn't particularly like the Portugal forward.

WHAT HE SAID: “I’ve never been a Ronaldo fan really,” Obi Mikel told Dubai Eye in an interview.

“For me, when a player has so much ego, I don’t really get it. He’s never been one of my favourite players and that’s why I always go for Messi really.”

WHAT IS MORE: The former Super Eagles midfielder further believes Ronaldo's exit from Man United was a horrible situation which should have been avoided.

“I mean, if someone comes out and gives such an interview, what makes you think, if he signs for your club in January, he won’t do the same?" he asked.

“So, I mean, every club is going to be aware of that… but listen, he is Cristiano Ronaldo; he’s one of the greatest players ever to have played the game. I think he’s going to get another club in January and continue his football career.

“But for me, it’s just a horrible scenario, he’s done so much for the club, and to see it end this way, it’s just horrible. On his part really, I would say that interview shouldn’t have been done, wrong timing as well.”

“It’s just not right. It doesn’t look right for such a player that has achieved so much in the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo and Messi are currently representing Portugal and Argentina at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar. Ronaldo scored as the Selecao defeated Ghana 3-2 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Messi scored from the penalty spot but Argentina lost 2-1 against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO AND MESSI? Ronaldo and Portugal will return to action for their matchday two fixture against Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on Monday while Messi and Argentina will hope to make amends when they take on Mexico at the same venue on Saturday.