Netherlands vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Argentina are set to take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash at the 2022 World Cup on Friday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Louis van Gaal's men emerged triumphant over the USMNT in the previous round to progress in the tournament. History is on their side as the Netherlands have lost just one of their nine meetings with Argentina in all competitions (W4 D4), with that loss coming in the 1978 World Cup final. However, the most recent of those four draws did result in a penalty shootout defeat as Argentina reached the 2014 final at their expense.

Lionel Messi and Co. edged out Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 to take another decisive step towards the title. The Albiceleste skipper has been in terrific form in Qatar and has scored nine goals at the World Cup overall, second only to Gabriel Batistuta (10) for Argentina. He is being ably supported by Julian Alvarez as the Manchester City forward has scored in each of his two World Cup starts. If he starts and scores in this match, at 22 years and 312 days of age, he'd be the youngest player to score in his first three World Cup starts since Teofilo Cubillas in 1970.

Netherlands vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Game: Netherlands vs Argentina Date: December 9, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm CAT / 12:30 am IST (Dec 10) Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Netherlands team news & squad

Van Gaal has an entirely fit squad for this fixture. His team hardly put a foot wrong in the last match against the USMNT and it won't be surprising if he fields an unchanged XI.

Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake will have their hands full as they have to deal with an in-form Messi. Marten de Roon and Frenkie de Jong will slot in midfield with Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind on the flanks.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay are set to lead the line for Oranje.

Netherlands predicted XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers Bijlow, Pasveer, Noppert Defenders Frimpong, Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, F. De Jong, Simons Forwards L. De Jong, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst, Lang

Argentina team news & squad

Argentina are likely to miss Papu Gomez, as the striker sustained an ankle knock against Australia. However, Angel Di Maria has almost recovered from his quadriceps problem and should be fit to start.

Angel Correa and Leandro Paredes have also regained full fitness and could play a part later in the game.

Argentina predicted XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez