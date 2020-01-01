Ndungu: Nairobi City Stars raid Wazito FC for experienced keeper

The promoted Simba wa Nairobi have remained active in the transfer window as they unveil another new signing

Nairobi City Stars have beefed up their goalkeeping department after signing Steve Njunge Ndungu from Wazito FC.

Ndungu has arrived at the promoted side on a two-year contract and will be a direct replacement for Levis Opiyo, who left the club to sign for FKF Premier League champions after running down his contract.

City Stars have confirmed the signing of Ndungu on their official website by stating: “Goalkeeper Steve Njunge Ndungu, formerly with Wazito, is the latest player to join Nairobi City Stars, on a two-year deal.

More teams

“The experienced Njunge fills up a slot vacated by Levis Opiyo who ran down his contract at the close of last season and moved on.

“His arrival reunites him with his former goalkeeper trainer Zachary Onyango and keeper-mate Jacob Osano.”

City Stars team coordinator Samson Otieno welcomed the signing of the player by explaining: “Steve [Ndungu] comes with loads of experience gained at Wazito and immediately becomes an important part of the team.

“Our goalkeeping department was short of numbers but now with Njunge in, the count of keepers now improves to three besides Osano and teenager Elvis Ochoro."

On joining Simba wa Nairobi, Njunge, a former Euro Juniors, National Youth Talent Academy and FC Talanta player who will wear jersey number 23, said: “The team has a great vision, and I am happy to be part of it. I want to work hard to help City Stars maintain its status in the league.”

City Stars have been very active in the transfer window as they seek to beef up their squad in readiness for the 2020-21 season which is scheduled to kick off on November 20.

Article continues below

Simba wa Nairobi, who were promoted to the top-flight alongside Bidco United, will open their campaign at home against at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, November 22 at 14:00. It will be their first game in top-flight football since 2016.

Their second game will be at Kericho Green Stadium a week later against their hosts Zoo FC. On Friday, December 4, Simba wa Nairobi will be hosting either Kisumu All-Stars or at Nyayo Stadium.

Kakamega , who finished second in the abandoned 2019/20 season, will be hosting the Nairobi-based side at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday, December 9. The fifth game for Stars is scheduled for December 13 against at Nyayo Stadium.