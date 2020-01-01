Ndinya: Former Wazito FC forward in USA for trials

The winger is a free agent after he was let go by the 2018/19 National Super League champions

Kenyan forward Victor Ndinya is in the United States of America where he is trying out with Houston FC and the reserve team.

The winger left the country on Wednesday for the US hoping to seal a deal with either of the two teams.

"I landed in the US on Wednesday after securing the two trials," Ndinya revealed to Goal on Friday.

"This is a massive opportunity for me and I hope to secure a deal with either team; it is about giving my best and showing them I have what it takes to help the teams achieve their targets."

In late 2018, the midfielder was invited for trials with LA Galaxy but was not successful. He made a return to and in January 2019, he was roped in by Wazito FC.

He had initially played for FC, FC, and Nairobi Stima FC.

"I have been here before and I know what to expect in the trials; they are always tense and you also learn a lot," he continued.

"Even if I fail to secure my move, I am confident it all will not be in vain because I will acquire extra knowledge and skill."

Ndinya was among several players dropped by Wazito FC who were restructuring for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions struggled to cope with the best teams in top-flight football, and after the league suspension, they were in the 13th position with just 20 points acquired from 23 matches.

It is, for this reason, the technical bench decided to part ways with players they think are surplus to requirements.

Others who were dropped alongside Ndinya are long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Pistone Mutamba and Derrick Otanga.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia, and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either.

Kevin Omondi, who has also been serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, has been axed as well.



Wazito, who are led by Fred Ambani and Babu Salim, are aiming at challenging for the league title this season.