Ndikumana: Former AFC Leopards star joins Gasogi United

The midfielder left Ingwe as the cash-crisis continues to bite hard, and has now found another home

Former AFC midfielder Tresor Ndikumana has joined Rwandan side Gasogi United.

Ndikumana is among players who left AFC Leopards after going for four months without pay due to the cash crisis being felt at the club.

Ndikumana is understood to have signed a one-year deal with Gasogi United, who are 10th on the Rwandan Premier League table.

Further reports reveal the midfielder is set to earn Shs500, 000 as sign-on fee as well as a Shs100, 000 monthly salary.

Ndikumana was among the players AFC Leopards signed in the last transfer window but has now left because of pay issues being felt at the Den.

Ndikumana arrived at Ingwe and immediately stamped his authority as he was always among the players guaranteed to enjoy a starting berth when injury-free.

He served the club for only five months.

Ndikumana left AFC Leopards, alongside Vincent Habamahoro, last Friday after writing letters informing the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the club itself, saying they were severing their ties with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit.

Ismailia Diarra of Mali has also left Ingwe due to the same issues, as well as defender Soter Kayumba, who has already joined Rayon Sports.