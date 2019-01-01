Ndikumana and Habamahoro leave cash-strapped AFC Leopards

Ingwe will now have one foreign player in their ranks after the two Rwandan stars officially terminated their contracts on Friday

The trouble at AFC has continued to worsen after two foreign players officially left the club on Friday.

Goal can exclusively reveal Rwandan duo of Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro terminated their contracts with the struggling club on Friday, ending a long week of battle after they tendered their notice to quit.

“Both [Ndikumana] and [Habamahoro] have finally left AFC Leopards,” a source within the club told Goal on Saturday.

“The two players left for Rwanda on Friday after Football Kenya Federation [FKF] ratified their notice to leave the club. The duo had issued a notice with the club over unpaid salaries 14 days ago and on Friday they notified FKF of their intent to terminate their contract and it was approved.”

The duo has now joined Soter Kayumba and Malian striker Ismailia Diarra as among the foreign players who have walked out of the club. And the exit of Ndikumana and Habamahoro now leaves Ugandan keeper Benjamin Ochan as the only foreign player at the Den.

The source further confirmed to Goal Ndikumana is demanding Sh300, 000 from AFC Leopards for the past five months while Habamohoro is demanding Sh400, 000.

AFC Leopard are currently struggling to pay players and the technical staff after betting firm SportPesa withdrew sponsorship support three months ago.

Ingwe almost skipped their last Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against due to their lack of finances and it was the fans who stepped in to raise Sh210, 000 which they used to honour the fixture.