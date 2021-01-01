Ndidi urges Leicester City to take their chance against Brighton and Hove Albion

The Nigeria international has called on the Foxes to do all it takes to ensure they return to winning ways when they take on the Clarets

Wilfred Ndidi has urged Leicester City to utilize the opportunities that come their way when they square off against Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old played a key role as the King Power Stadium outfit played out a draw against Burnley at Turf Moor last time out.

The draw ensured Leicester’s third spot on the league table after gathering 50 points from 27 games, behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

Ndidi has called on the Foxes to take their chances and be at their best when they take on the Clarets in order to end their three-game winless run.

"It [Burnley win] was important for confidence. Moving forward, confidence is really important so it was very good for us to not lose that one after the previous results,” Ndidi told the club website.

"It’s a different game from Burnley, but it’s a game we’ll work for and work our head around and try to do our best.

“At this time, we have to get as many points as we can. It’s the kind of game we’re looking forward to and we’ll see what comes out of it.

"For us, as a team, we know they have a different style, but we always try to adapt. It is a different game. They try to keep the ball but can actually play long balls too.

"It’s this kind of games you have to do your best, stay together and do your best. We just have to take our chances and do our best, play our style and believe in ourselves."

Ndidi starred in the defence for the Foxes against Burnley but has revealed he prefers playing in the midfield position.

"I would say, for me, I want to be in the midfield, but it’s for the team. I have to do that. Whichever position the gaffer wants me to play, I will try my best for the team,” he continued.

The midfielder also praised his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho for his brilliant strike against the Clarets at Turf Moor.

"It was a really fantastic goal. I’m happy for him. I’m glad I made the assist, but he finished it and it was good for the team, keeping the 1-1," he added.

Ndidi has played 22 games across all competitions for the Foxes this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.