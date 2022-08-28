Ndidi: Rodgers explains Super Eagle's snub in favour of Soumare in Leicester City's loss at Chelsea

The Nigeria international was introduced with a minute to go and could not make an impact for the Foxes

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he started French international Boubakary Soumare ahead of Wilfred Ndidi since the latter might not have fitted the way he wanted the team to play against Chelsea.





The Foxes made a trip to Stamford Bridge hoping to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Arsenal and Southampton, but ended up falling 2-1 to the hosts who had a numerical disadvantage after the sending-off of Conor Gallagher.





Raheem Sterling was the hero for the Blues after scoring a brace that earned Thomas Tuchel's side the three points. The visitors got their goal courtesy of Harvey Barnes.

In a post-match interview, the former Liverpool coach went on to explain his decision to leave out the Nigeria international from the starting XI and introduce him in the 89th minute in place of Youri Tielemans.





"We wanted to come through the pitch quicker. Soumare has been great in training and he has committed now to staying at the club, which is great," Rodgers said as quoted by BBC.





"He allows us to play through the thirds quickly and that was the reason for him coming in instead [of Ndidi]."





It was Ndidi's fourth appearance in the Premier League this season for Leicester, who have now lost three matches in a row after drawing 2-2 with Brentford in their first match of the season.





Another Super Eagle, Kelechi Iheanacho, also started from the bench and was introduced in the 55th minute.

The manager further explained why he felt his team conceded twice earlier after the break.





"We’re disappointed not to [take a point]; Lots of really good moments in the game for us, just decisive moments in the game… I thought we started the second half a little bit passive, and then we go a goal behind, which makes it difficult against 10 [men], and then we go two [behind]," Rodgers told the club's online TV.





Rodgers further stated he felt his team deserved a point but went on to express his delight with some aspects of the game, insisting the team is getting the rhythm back.





"In fairness to that, the players’ reaction was good in the game. We fight back, and then it was really, really unfortunate not to score. The ‘keeper makes some great saves and we’ve also hit the bar. There were other moments where we scored, so yes, it’s disappointing not to have taken at least a point.





"I said [at full-time]: 'Listen, it’s a defeat for us, and it’ll hurt'. At this stage of the season, we wanted to make a better start than we have done, however, at least I can see the rhythm getting back in the team."





The next assignment for the Foxes will be at Old Trafford against Manchester United.