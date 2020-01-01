Ndidi: Leicester City missed ‘one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League’ – Rodgers

The Northern Irish tactician is delighted with the return to fitness of the Nigeria international against Pep Clotet’s men

manager Brendan Rodgers admitted his side missed the services of Wilfred Ndidi, whom he described as ‘one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League.’

The midfielder made his first start since January for the King Power Stadium outfit in their fifth-round victory over on Wednesday.

The international has been struggling with a knee injury since January 9 missing a number of the Foxes’ games.

After playing for an hour against Pep Clotet’s men to help his side reach the quarter-final of the competition, Rodgers admitted the 23-year-old has been difficult to replace during his absence.

“He’s a huge player, and our squad, we don’t have the depth to miss that level of player,” Rodgers said, per Leicester Mercury.

“A lot of the guys that come in, they contribute so well, but when you have one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League out for a period of time, of course, you miss him.

“The plan was to give him an hour, get some game-time into his legs, and it was great to see him out there.”

Ndidi has featured 28 times across all competitions for the Foxes this season, capping his impressive defensive performances with two goals.

The midfielder will hope to play a prominent role for Leicester City when they take on in their next Premier League game on March 9.