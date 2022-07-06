Ndidi delighted to make Leicester City pre-season return but first week 'was hard'

The 25-year-old was ruled out of action by the Foxes after picking up an injury in their Europa Conference League fixture on March 17

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has discussed his return from injury as they prepare for the Premier League kick-off on August 6.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been out of action for the Foxes since he limped off from his side’s 2-1 second-leg defeat by Rennes in the Europa Conference League on March 17.

He underwent surgery immediately after the game and subsequently missed Nigeria’s two-legged Africa World Cup qualifier play-off against Ghana and was further ruled out of action by Leicester for the rest of the season.

Ndidi has already linked up with Leicester for pre-season action and admits the first week of training was hard for him.

“To be fair, the first week was really hard because the body is trying to adapt,” Ndidi told LCFC TV. “But I just feel once the body gets used to it, it will be good.

“Yes of course I was away for just two weeks, I’ve been working my way back. It’s the first week of pre-season and I’m trying to get used to the training back again.”

Ndidi further explained why pre-season training was good for the team ahead of the new campaign.

“I think it’s really ideal for us to be here and get used to each other again,” Ndidi continued. “Of course, the training in pre-season is much harder than the season. You know this is just getting the body worked up and getting ready.

“Of course, the intensity has been amazing and from the training, we’ve been doing, seeing the lads put in much effort to be up there.”



Before picking the injury, the Super Eagle had managed 19 top-flight appearances and came on as a substitute on one occasion. He last made an appearance in a Premier League game on March 13, playing 29 minutes for Leicester against Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat.

Article continues below

He joined the Foxes in January 2017 from Genk, where he had made 63 league appearances in total, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Ndidi will hope to be ready for action when the Foxes kick off their league campaign with a home game against Brentford at King Power Stadium on August 7.