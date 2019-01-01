Ndidi celebrates 100th Premier League appearance with Leicester City victory

The combative midfielder is among a few Nigerian players to have played 100 games in the English top-flight

Wilfred Ndidi is delighted to have marked his 100th Premier League appearance in 's 2-0 victory over and Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old who moved to from in 2017, was in action from start to finish as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to victory at the Amex Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy extended Leicester City's winning run across all competitions to six matches.

Article continues below

Since his arrival from , the Super Eagles midfielder has established himself as a regular player at the King Power Stadium and he joins Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Alex Iwobi, Joseph Yobo, Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel in the exclusive list of Nigerians who have reached the century mark in the Premier League.

At the end of Saturday's game, Ndidi expressed excitement with his defensive contribution that helped the team keep a clean sheet and pick all three points on the road.

Happy to get a win and clean sheet on my 100th premier league appearance.🙏🏾 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) November 23, 2019

Leicester City are second in the Premier League standings with 29 points after 13 games.