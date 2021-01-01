Ndidi and Tielemans complement each other – Leicester City manager Rodgers

The Foxes boss has hailed the productive partnership between the Nigeria international and the 23-year-old

manager Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans complement each other well.

The international has formed a productive partnership with the Belgian star despite their contrasting playing styles.

Their understanding has helped the King Power Stadium outfit win 11 Premier League games this season to ensure their third spot on the table.

Leicester also currently enjoy a six-game unbeaten run, including their victory over on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has expressed his delight with the fine combination between the Super Eagles defensive midfielder and the 23-year-old.

"They play different roles. This is the beauty of this league, there’s so much diversity in terms of styles you play against and systems too,” Rodgers told the club website.

"You have to have flexibility, but those two really complement each other. Wilf had a great game the other night in a high-intensity game with lots of duels, where you’ve got to win your headers, got to be strong, got to be aggressive, got to cover ground. Youri does that too but then [Ndidi] can pass it to Youri and he can play the forward passes.

"There’s a great combination there between the two. If you can get that in one player, he’s probably worth £150M. They both have their own strengths and they complement each other very well."

Ndidi and Tielemans will be expected to continue their fine understanding when Leicester take on in a league game on Tuesday night.

The Nigeria international has been limited to 12 games across all competitions for the Foxes in the 2020-21 campaign due to injury problems.

Ndidi has been with the King Power Stadium outfit since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from .

The 24-year-old has been a key performer for the Foxes and last season he featured prominently as the club clinched a ticket.

Ndidi remains a pivotal member of the Super Eagles and he currently has 36 appearances for the West African country since making his debut in 2015.