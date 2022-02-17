Ndidi and Daka inspire Leicester City to victory over Randers

Wilfred Ndidi and Zambia striker Patson Daka were on target for Leicester City in their 4-1 win over Randers.

After enduring a five-game winless run, Leicester City bounced back to winning ways in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

Ndidi broke the deadlock at the King Power Stadium in the 23rd minute after combining with compatriot Ademola Lookman.

It was the Nigeria international's second goal in Europe this season after scoring against Legia Warsaw in the Uefa Europa League group stage.

However, the goal was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time by Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati and shortly after the reestart, Harvey Barnes restored the host' lead in the 49th minute.

Zambia's Daka then turned up to stretch the Foxes' lead as he tucked home a rebound in the 54th minute.

Towards the end of the game, Lookman was called to action again with the assist for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's goal that sealed a comfortable win for them in the 74th minute.

Lookman played from start to finish alongside Ghana's Daniel Amartey while Ndidi and Daka were replaced by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho respectively after 64 minutes of action.

Leicester City will hope to build on Thursday's victory when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers for a Premier League game on Sunday before visiting Randers for the return fixture on February 24.

Meanwhile, Ndidi recently dropped a hint on his Leicester City future amid reported interest from several European clubs.

"At the moment I am enjoying myself in Leicester and also my family is here," the 25-year-old said.

"My business degree was on hold as at the time it was during the lockdown and then my daughter came. It is on hold but I am looking forward to it maybe next year."