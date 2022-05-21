‘Ncikazi and Davids must leave Orlando Pirates’ – Furious fans turn anger on co-coaches after RS Berkane defeat
Orlando Pirates fans have shifted their anger on club management to fire co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids after the South African outfit lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Caf Confederation Cup final at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Nigeria on Friday.
The Buccaneers went into the final seeking to make it right having lost at the same stage in 2015, and after Youssef El Fahli broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in extra-time for the Orange Boys, Thembinkosi Lorch levelled matters, to take the game to penalties.
It was at this stage where Pirates suffered heartbreak after Lorch, who was impressive throughout the match, missed the only penalty of the game as he was denied by goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani Akbi. Berkane have now won the title for the second time in three years.
The defeat has left many Pirates fans a frustrated lot, and below is how they reacted on social media after the final whistle in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, another supporter opined the defeat against Berkane had clearly shown why Ncikazi and Davids are good assistant coaches while another set of fans questioned their selection of the starting XI, use of players, and tactics during the game.
Elsewhere, another supporter claimed Pirates reaching the final was not the efforts of Ncikazi and Davids but that of the players while another said he was happy Pirates lost because a win could have set a false impression about the two co-coaches.
The two South African coaches also came under fire with fans demanding to know why Deon Hotto played for the entire game in the final at the Akwa Ibom state capital.
On a positive note, Ncikazi and Davids received praise from another group of supporters, who opined they had done a great job to reach the final and they played well.
Should Ncikazi and Davids shoulder the blame for missing out on the continental trophy in Nigeria and do you agree they must leave Pirates?
