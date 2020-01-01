Nchout revels in Norwegian Toppserien top-scorer gong and title win with Valerenga

The 27-year-old is thrilled by her breakthrough season, helping the Oslo side claim their first crown and winning her the highest goalscorer award

's Ajara Nchout is pleased with her Norwegian Toppserien top-scorer award and league title win following Valerenga's 4-0 victory over Arna-Bjornar in Sunday's final match of the season.

Sherida Spitse, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, Celin Ildhusoy and Catherine Bott all scored for Jack Majgaard's team to win the league diadem for the first time in nine years in the top flight.

Despite not finding the back of the net on the day, 27-year-old forward had another impactful display as her fine assist created the third goal of the match.

More teams

Before the contest, the Cameroonian held a one-goal lead over Rosenborg's Marit Clausen and Lyn's Camilla Linberg on nine and she eventually snatched the coveted prize with 10 goals.

And the 2019 Africa Women's Player of the Year runners-up took to social media to express her joy after winning a maiden career title and top-scorer prize with one goal fewer than last term's feat.

"Norway champions and best scorer. Thanks for your prayers, Thanks for your support. The best still To came," she wrote on her official Instagram page.

The Cameroon international joined Valerenga on a two-year deal from Sandvikens in December 2018 and helped the Oslo-based club to two domestic runners-up medals in the 2019 season.

At Sandvikens, she scored 18 times in the 2018 season, including 15 league goals, before netting 15 goals in her first season in the colours of Valerenga to bag two silver medals.

Besides her 10 league goals this campaign, Nchout has scored thrice in the to reach 13 in all competitions and could add more in the coming games against Brondby and Lillestrom.

Article continues below

With her contract running out this month, Goal understands big money offers are pouring in from top clubs in Europe, including 's , as well as from Chinese clubs.

While her future remains undecided, Nchout will hope to sum up her memorable season with a double when Valerenga face holders Lillestrom in the Norwegian Women's Cup final next Sunday.

Before the Cup final, she will hope to continue her impressive form in their Champions League campaign as her side battle Danish giants Brondby on Wednesday.