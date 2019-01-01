Nchout: Cameroon learned bitter lessons from Women's World Cup disgrace against England

The striker has stated that the Indomitable Lionesses learned a lot from their Round of 16 loss to the Lionesses in France

Ajara Nchout believes learned some bitter lessons from their disgraceful conduct against at the Women's World Cup Round of 16 in this summer.

Alain Djuemba's ladies saw their dreams of reaching the quarter-final of the competition for the first time being crushed, losing 3-0 to the Lionesses amidst controversies at the Stade du Hainaut.

During the contest, Cameroon players in a protest twice appeared unwilling to accept VAR decisions, leaving Nchout and teammates in floods of tears following the controversial calls.

The 26-year-old played a key role in the Central Africans reaching the final stage of the Tokyo 2020 Caf Olympic Qualifiers, scoring three goals, including the winner in 2-1 victory over Cote d'Ivoire.

The striker, whose World Cup goal saw her became the first African woman to earn a Puskas Award nomination, said that they have learned to manage their emotions no matter what the situation is.

"The Women's World Cup in France was at a very high level and for us, it was a good school and enrichment in terms of experience," Nchout told Goal.

"We learned a lot. We are leveraging this rich experience gained during the World Cup in France during our [Olympic Qualifier] matches.

"Getting out of the group stage at the World Cup was a great performance but African teams should not be satisfied with just coming out of the pools. They must have more ambition and prepare better.

"Against England, it was a game full of dramas. We are not going to redo the match, otherwise, we will spend a lifetime. Much has been said, and more will be said. My role and to play football.

Article continues below

"With my teammates, we learned how to better manage high-profile games, to better channel our emotional quotient and not be distracted by endogenous or exogenous events in the match."

Nchout scored 15 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions to inspire Valerenga to a first-ever Women's berth and a Norwegian Women's Cup silver medal in 2019.

Nchout, whose exploits put her in the race to clinch the African Women's Player of the Year 2019, will hope for fine outing this year to help her claim the first African prize on January 7.