Nchout battles Messi and Ibrahimovic for Fifa Puskas Award

Her superb finish at the 2019 Women's World Cup is in contention for the best goal of the year prize, along with the Barcelona and LA Galaxy stars

Ajara Nchout has been shortlisted for the 2019 Puskas Award for her goal against New Zealand at the 2019 Women's World Cup in .

The 26-year-old becomes the first female African to be nominated, and the only player from the continent on a list of 10 players to battle for this year's gong, which includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Andros Townsend and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

She is also one of the three women footballers nominated for the coveted prize by world football governing body Fifa on Monday, along with Amy Rogriguez and Billie Simpson.

The Valerenga star scored two superb goals at the showpiece, the selected goal being her injury-time strike to seal 's passage to the Round of 16 following a 2-1 win over New Zealand.

Before this nomination, the former Sundsvalls DFF star's strike was voted second-best goal of the tournament at the 2019 Women's World Cup, finishing behind 's Cristiane.

The Cameroon international will hope to become the first African female footballer to claim the prize and also ensure the continent retained the gong after 's Mohamed Salah in 2018.

The winner will be decided by a fan poll and will be announced at a ceremony in Milan on September 23.