Nchout and Ajibade's Atletico Madrid crash out of Champions League after Chelsea draw

The Cameroon and Nigeria internationals played on as the Spanish giants were eliminated by the English champions

Ajara Nchout and Rasheedat Ajibade's Atletico Madrid have been eliminated from the 2020-21 Women's Champions League following their side's Round of 16 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Heading into the second leg of the last 16, Jose Luis Sanchez's ladies were smarting from a 2-0 first-leg defeat at Kingsmeadow, needing a win by at least two unanswered goals to scale through.

Against the Blues in Monza, the Spanish side, who were forced to play their home tie in Italy due to Covid-19 restrictions could not progress despite leaving it late to earn a draw at U-Power Stadium.

Cameroon's Nchout, who missed out on the first leg made her Champions League debut for Atletico, while Ajibade, who starred in London came on as a second-half substitute against Chelsea.

After a drab first half draw, Atletico, who missed twice from the spot in the first leg were gifted another opportunity from the spot to earn a lead in the 75th minute, but Toni Duggan hit the crossbar.

However, Chelsea almost immediately got their penalty and Maren Mjelde converted from the spot to earn the lead two minutes later.

Article continues below

On the brink of full time, Emelyne Laurent netted the consolation but her effort was not enough to see Atletico through to the next round.

Cameroon's Nchout played from the start to finish, while Nigeria's Ajibade featured for 30 minutes after replacing Ludmila.

Having bowed out of the Champions League, the Spanish outfit will shift focus on their Primera Iberdrola campaign, with their next fixture being the showdown with city rivals Real Madrid on March 14.