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하비에르 테바스 (Javier Tebas)Getty Images
Yosua Arya

'I didn't call anyone a Nazi!' - Liga chief Javier Tebas hits back at Real Madrid in 'propaganda' row

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Liga president Javier Tebas has flatly refused to apologise to Real Madrid after comparing the club's communication strategies to those of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. The Spanish football chief dismissed demands for his immediate resignation and insisted his controversial comments were completely misinterpreted.

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Bitter feud escalates before Clasico

Tebas has rejected demands to step down from his position following a furious row with Madrid. The Spanish football chief recently sparked widespread outrage by comparing the club's official communication strategy to the propaganda methods used by Nazi minister Goebbels.

The fierce exchange of statements has created a highly toxic atmosphere just days before Sunday's massive Clasico. Los Blancos executives previously released a strong message demanding his immediate resignation over the deeply controversial historical comparison.

Tebas clarifies his controversial comments

Tebas remains completely defiant regarding the escalating situation and insists his original statement was vastly misunderstood by the public. He firmly believes he has done nothing wrong by criticising the television channel operated by Real Madrid. Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, the league president clarified his precise intentions behind the reference. He stressed that he was solely evaluating broadcasting tactics rather than accusing anyone of sharing political ideologies.

"I didn’t call anyone a Nazi, of course," Tebas explained. "I was talking about a communication strategy. I don’t see why I’m being held to account for that."

Florentino Perez - فلورنتينو بيريز - Javier Tebas - خافيير تيباس - Kooora OnlyAI - Gemini
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Rejecting fears of official sanctions

The dramatic situation quickly escalated to the point where questions emerged regarding potential government intervention. Reporters specifically asked Tebas if he feared facing an official sanction from the Higher Sports Council in Spain. Tebas immediately dismissed any possibility of facing a formal punishment for his media evaluation. He suggested that punishing him for sharing his opinion would create an unfair double standard within the country.

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"That would seem unheard of to me," Tebas stated categorically when pressed on the genuine threat of sporting sanctions. "So there would be first and second-class citizens?"

Tension peaks ahead of Sunday

This bitter war of words adds immense pressure ahead of a crucial weekend in the Spanish football calendar. Madrid will step onto the pitch for the Clasico on Sunday against Barca. Football fans across the world will now focus their attention firmly on the highly anticipated weekend fixture. However, the political fallout from this public feud seems likely to persist long after the final whistle has blown.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.