National Super League Transfers: Nairobi Stima to sign Odhiambo from Mount Kenya United

The Powermen are finalising talks to sign the experienced midfielder

Mount United midfielder Moses Odhiambo is set to join Nairobi Stima.

A close source to the development has confirmed to Goal the widely travelled player is finalising his move to the National Super League (NSL) heavyweights.

Should the move materialize, after all, Odhiambo will be the fifth player to leave after Peter Kyata and Kevin Thairu joined Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides and respectively.

Timonnah Wanyonyi and Brian Nyakan have also left and are among the four players set to be unveiled by soon.

"He is the latest player to leave and he is finalising his move to Nairobi Stima. He is a done deal for Stima. The other players have not made moves so far as was expected and are set to start pre-season next week. The club will also hold trials in order to recruit players to fill the gap left by those who have left," the source told Goal.

Odhiambo has played for , Simba SC, Moro United, APR, Yanga SC, , Thika United, Ushuru and Sofapaka in the past.

On matters regarding the coaching position, Mount Kenya United are expected to have a new man on the touchline as Melis Medo left for the United States and is yet to return.

"The club could also have a new coach because he [Medo] left and we have not heard a word from him since then," the source added.

Mount Kenya United will start the 2019/20 NSL campaign with a tie against Bidco United at Thika Stadium on September 1.

They dropped into the National Super League after three seasons in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).