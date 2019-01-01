National Super League side Wazito to miss David Oswe for six weeks

The midfielder suffered a head injury against Ushuru on Wednesday

National Super League (NSL) side Wazito FC will have to do without their dependable midfielder David Oswe for more than a month.

According to the club, Oswe will need six weeks to recover from a head injury he incurred during their match against Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo.

The club added that the scans taken thereafter confirmed that the footballer did not suffer any serious damage.

“I am doing well. I just need to rest for six weeks, before I can return to training. Quality health is very important for a player. It can make or break your career,” Oswe told the club official website.

Wazito, who were relegated at the end of last season, is third on the log with 50 points, two fewer than Ushuru and Nairobi Stima on the NSL table.

Oswe believes that the club will achieve promotion to the top tier again at the end of the season.

“We are aiming to win the league. I know every player and the technical bench are focused on the price. We have what it takes and all that is needed is composure and the trophy will be home,” Oswe added.

Meanwhile, the match between Wazito and Shabana had to be abandoned after Shabana's fans caused trouble at Camp Toyoyo.