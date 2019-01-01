National Super League side Shabana fined and docked points

The Kisii-based outfit have been docked three points after their fans forced the abandonment of the match against Wazito FC

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have been fined Sh20, 000 and docked three points following their abandoned clash against Wazito on April 7.

Derrick Onyango of Wazito FC had scored in added time to cancel out Daniel Murage's early goal for Shabana, but that did not go down well with the latter’s fans who felt the scorer was in an offside position.

They protested by throwing objects onto the pitch, and despite efforts from the club officials to cool them down, nothing worked leading to the abandonment of the tie.

In a ruling from the Football Federation (FKF) delivered on Thursday and obtained by Goal, the Kisii-based club will now face the consequences as a result. Part of the ruling reads as follows:

"1. That Shabana FC fans disrupted the match after Wazito FC equalized in the 96th minute, the match was eventually called off.



2. This caused the match to be abandoned. In accordance with FKF Rule 3.4(b) and FKF Rule 3.8, Shabana FC have forfeited the match and has been awarded to Wazito FC on three points, 2-0 score basis. All the yellow cards and red cards recorded during the match remain in force.



3. Shabana FC found guilty of misconduct, fined Sh20, 000.



4. Money should be paid within 14 days."

Article continues below

Earlier in another ruling, Wazito forfeited three points after fielding an ineligible player in the 4-0 win against Kisumu All-Stars last weekend.

The Kisumu-based side had written a protest letter to the FKF after their visitors fielded Teddy Osok, who had accumulated a total of five yellow cards and was suspended as a result.

This means Wazito will go joint top with Kisumu All-Stars on 57 points, with Ushuru dropping to third, a point adrift.