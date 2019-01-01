National Super League side FC Talanta players involved in an accident

The bus carrying the players overturned after avoiding to hit a speeding lorry at Gitaru on Waiyaki way from Naivasha

National Super League side Talanta FC was involved in a road accident on Saturday.

The team was on its way back to Nairobi after playing Police FC in a league match at Karuturi ground on Saturday.

“Players and staff from NSL side FC Talanta have had an accident at Gitaru on Waiyaki way on their way back from their NSL game against Police FC in Naivasha," tweeted Steve Ruigu Njuguna, who was reportedly at the scene of the incident.

“No fatalities reported but a few minor injuries. Quick recovery to all affected."

In that match against Police, Juma Brian and Chris Owino scored for Talanta with David Oluoch hitting a pair of goals for the hosts in a 2-2 draw.