Napsa Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to earn revenge and a ticket to the group stage of the competition against the Pensioners

Gor Mahia will be hoping to avenge their first leg defeat when they face Napsa Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Nyayo Stadium a week ago and despite trailing, they are yet to travel to Zambia for the return leg against the Pensioners.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 at National Heroes Stadium and according to a top club official who did not want to be named, the team will now depart for Lusaka at 10:00, after their initial trip was aborted owing to ‘logistical problems’.

“I want to assure you that Gor Mahia will travel to Zambia and they will honour their fixture against Napsa Stars,” the official told Goal on Sunday.

The hosts will be comfortable with a draw of any kind since it will put them to the group stage of the competition at the expense of the East Africans.

Game Napsa Stars vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, February 21, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream Zambia Broadcasting Corporation [ZBC] NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Napsa Stars squad Goalkeepers Phillip Banda, Shaban Odhoji, Rabson Muchelenganga. Defenders David Odhiambo, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza. Midfielders Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko, Dickson Chapa, Simon Nhkata, Enock Sabumukama, Austine Banda, Aaron Banda. Forwards Chanda Mushili, Laudit Mavugo, Jimmy Mukeya, Doiy Soko, Tapon Kaseba.

The Pensioners have all their players from the first leg available for the game but will be without key players Bornwell Mwape and Emmanuel Mayuka.

Despite missing veteran forward Mayuka, Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi has remained confident they have good organization to finish the job they launched in Nairobi.

“Napsa Stars are now a very strong side and are representing Zambia in the continental games,” Fathi said in his pre-match conference on Saturday.

“We have good management behind us and this is a good way to succeed as a club. We are a well-organised club, we always have advanced parties and we do not have the breakdown in trips despite the opponents who sometimes tried to frustrate us.

“The main reason why we succeed is that we are a well-organised team.”

Probable XI for Napsa Stars: Mucheleng'anga, Silengo, Odhiambo, Simwanza, Banda, Chapa, Adoko, Ngulube, Silavwe, Banda, Mavugo.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello.

For Gor Mahia, new signing Fred Nkata will be hoping to make his debut; while young striker Benson Omalla is also available after missing the first leg owing to his exams.

Defender Harun Shakava has, however, not been included in the travelling squad despite his recent return to the club from Nkana FC.

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has put up a brave face by insisting the record Kenyan champions are still capable of turning around the first-leg deficit and return home with a qualification berth.

“Anything can still happen in Zambia,” Vaz Pinto said as quoted by Standard Sport. “We have one game to go; they beat us at home but we can also beat them in Zambia.

“If they won here, we also have chances of winning there. I think everything is possible, we know they will sit back because they are leading but if we score there we will go to the group stages.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Nkata, Otieno, Juma, Momanyi, Wendo, Muguna, Onyango, Kipkirui, Ulimwengu, Omalla.