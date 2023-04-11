Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ruled out of Champions League quarter-final first leg against AC Milan with injury

Luciano Spalletti has an arduous task on his hands in the wake of an untimely injury to Victor Osimhen.

WHAT HAPPENED? Victor Osimhen will not be available for the first leg of Napoli's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international missed Napoli's last two Serie A games, against AC Milan and Lecce, after suffering a thigh injury during the most recent international break. He hasn't been selected for the squad by coach Spalletti.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This comes as a big blow for Napoli, who have made it to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League for the first time in their history and have a real shot of going all the way.

I Partenopei also have the quality to cause a shock at this year's UCL given the incredible levels of consistency they have shown in both Serie A and Europe.

Losing Osimhen, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Naples-based giants, comes as a huge blow for Spalletti & Co. However, the coach and Osimhen's fellow teammates can be relieved to know that the player has returned to individual training and is on course to return to full fitness before the second leg, which will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

As for the first leg at San Siro, Giovanni Simeone has also missed out, which means 23-year-old Giacomo Raspadori will likely be entrusted with a spot in the starting XI alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

WHAT NEXT? While Osimhen works hard on the sidelines to return to full fitness, Napoli will travel to San Siro to take on AC Milan on Wednesday night, April 12.

They will then hope to win their 25th Serie A game this season when they host Verona this Saturday, April 15.