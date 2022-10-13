Napoli confirm Zambo Anguissa's injury blow in Ajax win

Napoli have confirmed that Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa suffered a thigh injury in their 4-2 Champions League win over Ajax on Wednesday.

Has been crucial for Napoli this season

Injured against Dutch side Ajax

Duration of injury unknown

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A side was dealt an injury setback during their Champions League triumph over the Dutch Eredivisie side. Four minutes into the second half, the Cameroonian was subbed off injured and was subsequently replaced by Tanguy Ndombele. Even in his absence, Luciano Spalletti’s men cruised to a comfortable victory inside Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: The club confirmed via a statement on their website: “Frank Anguissa was withdrawn early in the second half of the 4-2 victory over Ajax after feeling a twinge in his right thigh.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to the match against Ajax, the 26-year-old midfielder has been a key player in Luciano Spalletti’s squad – featuring in 12 matches in all competitions with three goals to his credit in the 2022-23 campaign. With this development, there would be plenty of worry within the backroom staff and fanbase in Naples.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Italian elite division side has not confirmed the duration the Cameroon international would be out of action. However, he is expected to miss this weekend’s league outing against Bologna. Hopefully, Zambo Anguissa would be expected to be back as soon as possible to help the Indomitable Lions prosecute their 2022 Fifa World Cup campaign.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Anguissa made his international debut for the Cameroon national team in a friendly 1–0 win over Tunisia on 24 March 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANGUISSA? It's all about rest and recovery now. He will be desperate to line up alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in Qatar and he will be fully aware that any setbacks in his return to fitness will hugely jeopardise his chances of playing in a first World Cup.