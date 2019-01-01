‘Napoli are the best option for James’ – Premier League switch doubted by Real Madrid star’s father

The Colombian playmaker has been linked with a move to England, but a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti in Italy is considered to be more likely

are “the best option” for James Rodriguez, claims the Colombian’s father, with a transfer to favoured over one to if another move away from is made.

The South American playmaker has registered on the recruitment radar of those in the Premier League for some time, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United credited with interest.

Speculation has surfaced again this summer, with the exit door having been flung open at the Santiago Bernabeu.

James is back in after a two-year loan spell at champions .

They will not be taking up a purchase option and the 27-year-old is expected to remain out of favour in Madrid with Zinedine Zidane back at the Blancos’ helm.

With another change of scenery likely, James’ father believes a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti in Serie A – a coach the former Porto star has previously worked with at Real and Bayern – makes the most sense.

“I think a new change is what he needs for his career now, and [fellow Colombian] David Ospina is at Napoli now and I think he is very important,” Wilson Rodriguez told CalcioNapoli.

“Napoli are the best option for him.

“He has character and personality. Even at times of adversity, he’s always come out strongly. He was born for this, thank God.

“Between him and Ancelotti, there was immediately a lot of respect. James is grateful to Carlo for what he did, he knows how to get the best out of him and that contributed to their great friendship.

“The coach has always been very happy with his performances. I’ve heard about [the speculation] and I think a change is what he needs right now.”

James, who also took in a spell with in before heading to Madrid in 2014, is considered to have played the best football of his career to date under current Napoli boss Ancelotti.

“ , Spain, Bayern, are all very different situations that I believe he has always faced with the same attitude,” Rodriguez senior added.

“His best season remains that in Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti, but I am optimistic for the future.”