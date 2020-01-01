Nandwa explains what Kenya must do to beat Comoros in Afcon qualifier

The former AFC Leopards tactician explains what the Harambee Stars must do to stand a good chance of beating the island nation

Former Thika United coach James Nandwa has called on to be sharp upfront and tight at the back if they are to secure a win against Comoros in Moroni on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars will face the island nation in the qualification campaign for the finals for the second time in five days, with the first meeting on Wednesday ending 1-1 at Kasarani Stadium.

Nandwa, who was sitting on the technical bench when Kenya last played Comoros in Moroni in 2014, has now advised the team to improve in their striking department and also have a strong defence to achieve a good result.

“Comoros is a strong team, but we equally have a good team. We just need to be sharp upfront and defend solidly as a team. I believe we still have a chance to make it to ,” Nandwa is quoted by Standard Sports.

“I was with Harambee Stars when we played them in 2014. The pitch is small like City Stadium and we will only have a great advantage if there will be no fans, but it‘s my hope that [Ayub] Timbe will repeat what he did there in the previous return leg.”

On whether he was impressed with Kenya’s display from the first meeting, Nandwa said: “I think they didn’t play well in the first half because there was no coordination, but they improved in the second half and created many chances.

“But as we go to Moroni, we must be organised, defend well and make good use of our chances. Our main problem has been maintaining possession and scoring. I think if we do that, we can get some positive results there. We really need a positive result in order to keep our 2021 Afcon qualification hopes alive.”

With beating Togo 1-0 on Saturday, Kenya will stand a good chance to stay on course in the qualification campaign if they get the win away.

The Kenyan team have also been promised Sh5million from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and their partners Odibet if they win the away match.

“We must always have plans to boost our players and it is the reason we have promised them Sh5million if they win in Moroni,” FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal before the team boarded a private jet to Comoros.

After the Comoros game, Kenya will have to wait until next year to host the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.