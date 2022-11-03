Namwamba: Sports Cabinet Secretary reinstates FKF office without Mwendwa, Kenya closing in on Fifa return

Kenya’s new Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba has reinstated the Football Kenya Federation without president Nick Mwendwa.

FKF national office reinstated without president Mwendwa

Namwamba in talks with Fifa to end Kenya suspension

Premier League new season yet to kick off due to suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? In February, Fifa slapped Kenya with a suspension over what it called 'third-party interference' on FKF.

The then Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, had disbanded the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF national executive committee and put in place a caretaker committee.

In its demands, Fifa ordered that the FKF national office – led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno – be reinstated into office.

Namwamba has now acted on the advice of Fifa and the demands laid down by Kenyan Premier League clubs.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We have agreed with clubs to start afresh, and we want to make it a new dawn," Namwamba told GOAL.

"In consultation with the wider spectrum of stakeholders in this area, I have also been in constant contact on the phone with Fifa. I have spoken with Fifa five times already and will continue to do so after this meeting to find a way forward on this issue.

"The government has listened to the advice from the chairman and all those present and will put it into practice. I’m going to continue engaging Fifa so that this issue can be sorted out once and for all so that our leagues can start immediately."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Led by Gor Mahia chairmen Ambrose Rachier, the KPL club officials urged the new CS to respect the Fifa demands in order to allow the league to kickoff.

Initially, the chairmen stated their clubs would not take part in competitions that are not recognised by the world governing body.

"We demand that the conditions laid down by Fifa in their letter on February 24 be complied with," Rachier told GOAL on behalf of his fellow chairman.

"That vice president of the federation be restored and the secretariat, Kandanda House, be opened. The head of the secretariat, Barry Otieno, should be reinstated.

"This will enable the fixtures to be planned so that the league can start immediately."

"We are very excited with the progress, we advised the CS to follow that route, and for now, we know soon Kenyan football will be back," Cleophas Shimanyula, the Kakamega Homeboyz chair, added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kenya, alongside Zimbabwe, were kicked out of the international football scene due to government interference in matters of football.

Consequently, they were not allowed to take part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The suspension has also delayed the kickoff of the 2022–23 league season in the country.

WHAT NEXT FOR KENYA? With Namwamba keen to engage Fifa, hopes are high that their suspension will soon be lifted.

This will also end the confusion that has surrounded the football fraternity for months.