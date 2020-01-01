Namanda sure Ulinzi Stars stand no chance against Tusker FC

The winger believes the Brewers have a chance of getting maximum points against the Soldiers this weekend

FC forward Luke Namanda has stated will find it tough in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

The Soldiers needed a Daniel Waweru strike to defeat the Brewers by a solitary goal when the two teams met in October 2019.

The former winger, though, believes there is no way the four-time league champions can complete a double over his side this weekend.

"[Ulinzi Stars] had their share when we last met at Afraha, there is no way they can beat us at our own yard," the confident Namanda told Goal on Tuesday.

"We are preparing well for the match and are keen on bagging maximum points against them. The spirit is high, we cannot afford to lose twice against the same opponent in the same season. If we want to win the league, we have to win on Sunday."

Article continues below

Namanda also revealed how coach Robert Matano is a father figure in the team and players are performing well because of his influence.

"[Matano] is an experienced coach, he has been in the game even before some of us were born and he knows how to handle players. It is the reason why we are giving our best on the pitch and I believe we will be even better," he concluded.

The 11-time league champions are currently on top of the table with 37 points.