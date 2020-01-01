Namanda: Kakamega Homeboyz star Wanga the best I have played with

The winger has stated the veteran striker is the most influential player he has played with in top-flight football

FC winger Luke Namanda states Allan Wanga is the most influential player he has played with.

The duo formed part of the Kakamega team in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season. Namanda went on to score six goals as the Nicholas Muyoti charges finished the season in seventh position with 52 points.

"I have played with many good players in the top-tier, but Wanga is exceptional, and influential, the best I have played with," Namanda told Goal on Thursday.

"He is one striker who was very hungry to score but he was not selfish. If you were better placed to hit the back of the net, he could pass the ball to you in a good position to make it easier. Wanga remains a good game reader and I enjoyed playing with him."

The winger has been doing well in his first season with the 11-time champions and is happy with the commitment by the players and the technical bench.

"Everybody at the club is targeting the KPL title this season and working towards achieving the same," he added.

"I am enjoying my time at the club and will do everything possible to help; I have scored six goals but it is not enough. My objective is to score at least 10 or more goals when the league resumes."

Tusker are currently third on the table with 46 points from the 22 matches.