Namanda insists Tusker FC will fight for KPL title to the end

The winger has managed to score five goals for the Brewers this season and states they are determined to win as many games as possible

FC striker Luke Namanda insists his team will continue pushing for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title until the end.

The Brewers are second on the log with 41 points from the 19 matches played, four points less than who have played 20 games. The 26-year-old accepts the challenge is stiff but says they are determined to give their best and win the league.

"It is about taking one game at a time here, we are not interested in what other teams are doing," Namanda told Goal.

"We want to keep winning, getting as many wins consistently to push for the top position. It is not easy because other teams have the same target, but our determination will push us to give our best. We want to continue pushing to the end, and that means winning the league."

Early in the season, the former player had revealed he is targeting 10 goals this season. He has so far managed to get five but is keen to realize his objective by the end of the season.

"I still want to get 10 goals this season, I have managed to get five and the remaining five will come. We have about 14 games remaining this season meaning I still have a chance," he noted.

"However, the team remains the most important and I have to help in every way as asked by the coach."

The next league match for the Brewers will be against Wazito FC.